Men charged with giving alcohol to kids as young as 14 at party in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — Two men in Volusia County are accused of allowing kids to drink alcohol at a party.

Christian Gennaro, 19, of Deland, and Carter Jeffries, 24, of Casselberry, have been charged with multiple counts related to hosting a party with alcohol for minors.

Deputies said the party, held west of Deland, involved minors as young as 14 years old.

All juveniles present at the scene were collected by their parents.

Deputies said the incident highlights the legal consequences of providing alcohol to minors.

