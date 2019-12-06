  • 2 men get into shootout at Orlando apartment complex, smoke shop

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Two men shot at one another Friday afternoon at an apartment complex and a smoke shop, the Orlando Police Department said.

    The shooting was reported shortly before 2:15 p.m. at the Metro Place apartments and a nearby smoke shop on South Kirkman Road near Westgate Drive, Orlando police Sgt. David Baker said.

    Both men fled the scene.

    No one was injured.

