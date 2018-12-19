Merry Christmas: Crimeline offers $500 for porch pirate tips this month

ORLANDO, Fla. - People have stolen packages from homes across Central Florida this holiday season.
Crimeline said that because of that, during the month of December, it will offer $500 rewards for information that leads to the arrest of so-called porch pirates.
The organization said its board of directors will decide in January who will receive the rewards.
Hector Rivera, of Orlando, said someone once stole a shipment of automotive tools from his home.
"I got to the front door, and they were gone," he said. "You expect it to be at the door the next day, and it's gone."
Rivera said the new crime-fighting technique will give him peace of mind.
Tips can be anonymously submitted to Crimeline by calling 407-423-8477. Payouts are completed through anonymous transactions.
Help Crimeline keep our holiday presents safe. Know a "Porch Pirate" please call 800-423-TIPS. There is a reward of $500 for information solving a "Porch Pirate" case. #crimelinesafestheholidays pic.twitter.com/da39B2fpzh— Crimeline (@CrimelineFL) December 5, 2018
