A message from Channel 9 to ‘Jeopardy!’ fans

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jeopardy! Fans,

Due to severe weather coverage yesterday evening, we had to interrupt “Final Jeopardy!” during its live broadcast. We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience.

We will now play a recap of the segment for you to see the conclusion. Again, we’re very sorry for this, and appreciate you being loyal fans of Jeopardy! and WFTV.

Now, enjoy “Final Jeopardy!”

Final Jeopardy!: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 Final Jeopardy!: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group