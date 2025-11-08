Miami-Dade deputy, UCF grad killed in shooting during traffic stop

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — According to the sheriff’s office, a Miami-Dade sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot during an altercation after a traffic incident on Friday.

Deputy Devin Jaramillo, 27, responded to a minor traffic crash around 4 p.m. when he was attacked by a man who managed to seize the deputy’s gun and shoot him multiple times, Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said.

Jaramillo was a recent graduate of the University of Central Florida before transitioning to a career in law enforcement.

“What happened to our deputy was not OK,” Sheriff Cordero-Stutz said during a press conference. “I want to tell you that behind this uniform, we are human beings.”

After shooting Deputy Jaramillo, the suspect returned to his vehicle and shot himself, dying from the wound, according to Sheriff Cordero-Stutz.

Good Samaritans called 911, and deputies arrived to provide first aid before Jaramillo was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sheriff Cordero-Stutz described Jaramillo as a son, a friend, and a homegrown hero.“He could’ve done anything, but he chose public service,” Cordero-Stutz said, noting that Jaramillo gave the ultimate sacrifice, his life.

“The next few days are going to be very difficult for us,” she added. “We will still continue to make this county safe.”

