Migrant workers involved in deadly crash were headed to watermelon farm in Dunnellon

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 has learned that the migrant workers involved in a deadly crash on Tuesday were on their way to Cannon Farms in Dunnellon.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The workers were planning to pick up and load watermelons.

People at Cannon Farms said it has closed to show respect for those who passed away in the terrible crash.

Watch: Man driving pickup in Marion bus crash charged with 8 counts of DUI manslaughter

Marion County officials said eight people on the worker’s bus died in the crash and 38 were injured.

The farm is usually a popular spot for families to pick fresh produce and enjoy the outdoors.

Read: Orlando’s Mexican Consulate seeks information about Marion County bus crash victims

Many customers arrived Tuesday, only to find the farm closed.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group