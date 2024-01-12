Miss America pageant to be held in Orlando this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The iconic Miss America pageant is taking place in Orlando this weekend.

It’s happening on Sunday at the Doctor Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Officials for the pageant said Miss America is the largest scholarship organization for women in the nation.

Officials said the pageant has awarded more than $250,000 in tuition scholarships being awarded.

This year’s theme is “Bringing Back the Magic,” and they found the perfect spot to do that at the Walt Disney Theatre.

