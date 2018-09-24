Missing child alert: Deputies search for Palm Coast teen who needs medication

PALM COAST, Fla. - A missing child alert has been issued for 17-year-old Rickey Wheeler, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.
Wheeler has been missing since Sept. 21. He is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and might not have his medication, officials said.
Deputies said he left his Palm Coast home with without cellphone, medication, or a bankcard. Wheeler has limited verbal skills. He was last seen at the Madison Green apartments in Palm Coast.
According to a news release, Wheeler is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing camouflage army shorts, green Nike sneakers and a gray shirt with blue stripes.
“Wheeler was last seen by his mother on Friday the 21st and reported him missing just after 5 p.m., because he had never been gone this long before and she was concerned for his safety. The last time he disappeared deputies located him within two hours on Belle Terre,” the news release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 386-313-4911.
PLEASE SHARE!— FDLE (@fdlepio) September 23, 2018
FL MISSING CHILD Alert for Rickey Wheeler, 17yo B/M, 5'9", 110lbs., black hair/brown eyes, last seen near 700 block of Madison Green Circle in Palm Coast, Florida. Have info? Contact Flagler Co. SO at 386-313-4911 or 911. #MissingChild #FLMissingChild pic.twitter.com/IIUO4dRbmY
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}