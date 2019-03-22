  • MISSING CHILD ALERT: FDLE searches for Bonita Springs toddler, Brodi Zuniga

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert Friday for a 2-year-old boy from Lee County.

    FDLE said it is searching for Brodi Zuniga who was last seen in the 10000 block of East Terry Street in Bonita Springs.

    Related Headlines

    Brodi was wearing a red shirt, green sweatpants and white socks with blue tips. The toddler has two chipped front teeth and a noticeable underbite, FDLE said.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Authorities said Brodi might be with Serio Zuniga, 36, and could be traveling in a 2005 dark-blue Nissan Altima with Florida tag number: LBNV79.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the FDLE at 1-888-356-4774, or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000, or 911.

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories