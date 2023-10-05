Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old girl out of Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert out of Lake County for a 16-year-old girl.

FDLE said Aliyah Duncan was last seen on Sundance Drive in Grand Island.

According to the flyer, she was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, a dark hoodie and dark gym shorts.

If you have any information that could help find Duncan, contact FDLE or the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101 or 911.

Missing child alert Aliyah Duncan (Florida Department of Law Enforcement /Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

