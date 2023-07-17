Missing child alert issued for 11-year-old Titusville boy

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy last seen at 5 a.m. on Monday.

Police said Robert John Kinne III was last seen walking away from his home in the 5100 block of Sandra Drive wearing blue, long-sleeve “Minecraft” pajamas.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for Robert before 11 a.m.

The boy is described as 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 50 pounds. He has short brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you see the boy or know about his whereabouts you are asked to call 911 or Titusville police at 321-264-7800.

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Robert Kinne III, last seen in Titusville, Florida. If you have any information, please contact the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 or 911. pic.twitter.com/cvpttc5dDK — FDLE (@fdlepio) July 17, 2023

