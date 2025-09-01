WATCH: Child rescued after walking on monorail track at amusement park

A young child was rescued after being found walking on a monorail at Hershey Park in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The child, who had been reported missing by his parents, was discovered more than 30 feet above the ground on the monorail track.

A good Samaritan jumped into action and was able to pull the boy to safety.

The child was reunited with his family and was not injured.

Videos of the moment captured the shock of parkgoers who gathered nearby as the boy walked on the dangerous track.

