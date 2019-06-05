Missing Kissimmee man's mother was told son ‘may have been harmed,' police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The mother of an 18-year-old man who was reported missing in early May said she received information indicating her son might have been harmed, according to a Kissimmee Police Department news release.
Manuel Calderon was last seen May 7 by his mother as she dropped him off near Thacker Avenue and Vine Street, police said.
Authorities initially thought Calderon, then 17 years old, had run away until his mother received the tip, and said he neither contacted her on his birthday, May 13, nor has he been active on social media since his disappearance.
However, Kissimmee police said no one has come forward to them with information on Calderon’s well-being.
“Rumors can be hurtful to the family of a loved one who has seemingly disappeared. We are asking people to come forward and provide information so that the family can know where Calderon is today. They deserve to know the truth,” Kissimmee Police Department Criminal Investigation Division Capt. Brandon Layne said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department. They can also reach Crimeline anonymously and be eligible for a $1,000 reward by calling 1-800-423-TIPS.
MISSING: Manuel Calderon (18) was last seen by his mother on May 7. After he went missing Mom received info that he may have been harmed. Someone knows something. You could be eligible for a reward with info on his whereabouts if you call Crimeline: 1-800-423-TIPS pic.twitter.com/BbcVLODWZE— Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) June 5, 2019
