0 Police: Missing Miami girl could be connected to Titusville Amber Alert

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A 17-year-old girl missing from Miami could be related to an Amber Alert that was issued Tuesday in Titusville, the Titusville Police Department said Thursday evening.

Titusville police said they "received interest" from Miami-Dade Police Department investigators in reference to a missing person case involving Dania Bellegarde, who disappeared from Miami on May 7.

"While we cannot discuss Miami’s case, we can speak for ourselves in that there is interest on both sides to find out if the girl forced into a vehicle in Titusville could be the missing girl from Miami," Titusville Deputy Police Chief Todd Hutchinson said.

Police said Bellegarde was brought to detectives' attention early on in the investigation, but a witness initially claimed she wasn't the girl she saw forced into a gray SUV on Barna Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

"However, the witness now feels it could have been (her)," Hutchinson said. "That, combined with the interest from investigators in the Miami case, has made this a stronger lead for us."

Hutchinson said detectives are "increasingly convinced" someone has information on the possible abduction.

"If this was something other than an abduction, it is critical that we do not continue to pour resources toward an abduction when it was not," he said.

Bellegarde is described as black with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

No other details were given.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-424-8477.

FL MISSING CHILD Alert for Daina Bellegarde, 17yo black female, 5'5", 140lbs, black hair & brown eyes, last seen in the area of the 1700 block of NW 95th Street in Miami wearing a black t-shirt & khaki pants. Have info? Contact Miami-Dade PD at 305-471-8477 or 911. pic.twitter.com/p0jxnWR65w — FDLE (@fdlepio) May 17, 2018

