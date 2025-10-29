Local

Missing Mississippi dog reunited with owners in Florida after 5 years

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Today in Volusia County, Penny, a dog who had been missing for five years from her home in Mississippi, was finally back with her family.

Penny was found in Volusia County, and her microchip helped Animal Services identify and reach her owners.

Animal Services officials were surprised by Penny’s unexpected journey, as they have no idea how she traveled from Mississippi to Florida.

The reunion highlights the importance of microchipping pets, as Penny’s microchip was scanned for the first time this week, confirming her identity.

