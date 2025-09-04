Missing mother and her children sought in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding 35-year-old Rosemitha Fleury, who was last seen on the morning of Sept. 3.

Deputies say Fleury was last seen at San Jose Court wearing a green dress and was accompanied by her 6-year-old daughter, who was wearing a blue shirt with a white flower, and her 9-month-old son, who was wearing a white shirt.

Fleury is 5 feet, 6 inches. She has brown hair and brown eyes

At this time, photographs of the children are not available, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who has seen Fleury or her children, or knows anything about their whereabouts, is asked contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

