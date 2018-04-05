  • Missing Orange County woman's car found, but her whereabouts remain a mystery

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A missing woman’s car was found, but her whereabouts remain a mystery, Orange County deputies said.

     

    Vanessa Cocly, 23, was reported missing Saturday. Cocly was last seen leaving Cypress Street in Taft, wearing a red-and white-striped dress and carrying a black and brown bag, deputies said.

     

    Deputies said she did not show up at her new job that she was excited about, nor did she attend an Easter family dinner.

     

    Her family told investigators that those actions are “highly uncharacteristic” of Cocly.     

     

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at 407-836 HELP.   

     

