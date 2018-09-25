Missing Palm Coast teen found alive, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - A missing, handicapped 17-year-old who had not been seen in four days was found alive in Palm Coast on Tuesday evening, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.
Rickey Wheeler, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, had been missing since Sept. 21 and did not have his medication, officials said.
Earlier in the afternoon, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said deputies found Wheeler's clothes, but not him.
Crews then found Wheeler while continuing to search closer to his neighborhood. Investigators found him at the end of a dead-end road in a future development site.
Bloodhounds were used as part of the search, the Sheriff's Office said.
Watch: Authorities give update on missing teen found alive
Meet Putnam the bloodhound and his handler Sgt. Merritt from Putnam County Sheriffs Office. pic.twitter.com/5N1IlC204e— FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) September 25, 2018
#BREAKING Missing Flagler 17YO found alive! Continuing coverage @WFTV pic.twitter.com/fwpyEKBhX6— Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) September 25, 2018
Deputies said he left his Palm Coast home with without a cellphone, medication, or a bank card.
Wheeler has limited verbal skills. He had last been seen at the Madison Green apartments in Palm Coast wearing camouflage army shorts, green Nike sneakers and a gray shirt with blue stripes.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man thrown face first over Daytona Beach bridge after argument, police say
- Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein resigns, reports say
- I-4 Ultimate: Princeton Street exit moved two miles back from previous location
- VIDEO: Florida deputy accused of shooting wife, self while kids were home
On Monday, deputies were on horse back and ATVs while searching in wooded areas.
On Tuesday deputies refocused their search efforts to the neighborhood.
"My heart just goes out to her right now, praying daily that they locate him. I can only imagine what she's going through. I mean, it just makes we want to cry to think about it," said Dawn Zimmerman-Butryn, a search volunteer.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}