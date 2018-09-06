Missing Titusville boy found safe

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - UPDATE: Titusville police said a missing boy has been found and is safe. No other details were released.
Related Headlines
Shaun Cunningham has been found and is safe. pic.twitter.com/WzK1EJdED7— Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) September 6, 2018
EARLIER: Titusville police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.
Shaun Cunningham, 10, was last seen Thursday morning near Carpenter Road an Garden Street, police said.
He’s about 4” tall, 65 pounds and had blonde hair and green eyes. Police said he was wearing blue shorts and gray and blue Nike shoes.
Police did not release additional details about his disappearance.
Anyone with information on Shaun’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 321-264-7800.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}