Missing Volusia County woman, 78, may be wearing nightgown

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old woman.
Family members of Lavonne Anne Waldie called deputies Thursday night after a concerning phone call with Waldie, deputies said.
When family checked on her at her New Smyrna Beach home around 10 p.m. Thursday, she was not there.
Deputies said Waldie could be impaired from a combination of alcohol and medication. She may be wearing a nightgown.
Waldie likely left her home in a gold 2015 Nissan Versa with Florida tag 517RAL.
Deputies ask anyone who sees her, or has information, to call 911.
