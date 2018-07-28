Mobile home fire kills 1 in rural Ocala, firefighters say

OCALA, Fla. - One person died after a double-wide mobile home burned to the ground in rural Ocala early Saturday, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.
Firefighters arrived at the mobile home on SE 84th Lane Road around 7:35 a.m., dispatch logs show, after someone called 911 and said the structure had “burned to the ground.”
Investigators are working to determine the identity of the person who died in the fire.
Firefighters had to force their way through two locked gates to get to the mobile home, officials said.
The mobile home had burned to the ground by the time firefighters arrived at the scene, officials said.
Marion County Animal Services is now caring for three horses and a goat that were on the property.
Investigators have not yet determined a cause of the blaze.
