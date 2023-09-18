Moe’s celebrates National Queso Day with a free cup of queso

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday marks National Queso Day, and fans can celebrate with a treat at Moe’s Southwest Grill.

Guests can snack on chips with a free cup of queso at participating locations nationwide; no purchase is necessary.

Moe’s Rewards members can also receive a free queso each time they visit from Sep. 19 through Sep. 24.

Queso lovers can also participate in a gift card promotion through Oct. 1.

Every $20 spent on gift cards is eligible for a free cup of queso, which guests can redeem in the app through Oct. 15.

National Queso Day is Sep. 20.

