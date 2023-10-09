Local

Monday Night Football: Green Bay Packers take on the Las Vegas Raiders

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Monday Night Football Green Bay Packers take on the Las Vegas Raiders. (WFTV)

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday Night Football is back on WFTV Channel 9.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Green Bay (2-2) has won eight straight meetings with the Raiders, including a 42-24 victory in 2019.

Read: Game feed goes dark during Atlanta Falcons’ game-winning field goal

Las Vegas (1-3) has lost three straight games.

Watch the game at 8:15 p.m. on Channel 9.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV in 2014.

Most Read