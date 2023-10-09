Monday Night Football: Green Bay Packers take on the Las Vegas Raiders

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday Night Football is back on WFTV Channel 9.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The Green Bay Packers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Green Bay (2-2) has won eight straight meetings with the Raiders, including a 42-24 victory in 2019.
Read: Game feed goes dark during Atlanta Falcons’ game-winning field goal
Las Vegas (1-3) has lost three straight games.
Watch the game at 8:15 p.m. on Channel 9.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group