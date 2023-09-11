Monday Night Football returns as Jets take on Bills tonight on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Footballs fans: Rejoice! Monday Night Football is back.

The NFL is back in action, and Channel 9 is taking part.

Channel 9 will air quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ debut with the New York Jets, who are taking on the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets are looking to come back strong after a disappointing 2022 season, which ended in a six-game losing streak.

The Bills had a strong 2022 season despite a terrifying injury to safety Damar Hamlin in Week 17.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. from Met-Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Watch it on Channel 9.

Channel 9 will also air Monday Night Countdown, starting at 7:30 p.m., to preview the matchup..

