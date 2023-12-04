Monday Night Football: Watch the Bengals take on the Jaguars on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday Night Football is back on Channel 9.

The Cincinnati Bengals are playing the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Cincinnati (5-6) has lost three straight games but has won its last two meetings with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville (8-3) has won three of its last four.

Watch the game live at 8:15 p.m. on Channel 9.

