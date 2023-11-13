Monday Night Football: Watch the Broncos take on the Bills on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday Night Football returns to Channel 9 tonight.

The Denver Broncos will take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills (5-4) easily won the last matchup 42-15, back in Aug. 2022.

The Broncos (3-5) are coming off a bye week but hope to keep their 2-week win streak alive Monday night.

You can see all the action of tonight’s game live beginning at 8:15 p.m. on Channel 9.

