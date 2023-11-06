Monday Night Football: Watch the Chargers take on the Jets on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday Night Football is back on Channel 9 tonight.

The Los Angeles Chargers will face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The Chargers (3-4) won their last battle against the Jets in Nov. 2020, 34-28.

READ: Ex-MMA fighter Javier Baez chokes out Florida man who tried to stab him

New York (4-3) hopes to keep its three-week win streak alive Monday night.

The Jets took down the Giants last week in overtime.

Watch tonight’s game live at 8:15 p.m. on Channel 9.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group