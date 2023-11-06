Monday Night Football: Watch the Chargers take on the Jets on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday Night Football is back on Channel 9 tonight.
The Los Angeles Chargers will face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
The Chargers (3-4) won their last battle against the Jets in Nov. 2020, 34-28.
New York (4-3) hopes to keep its three-week win streak alive Monday night.
The Jets took down the Giants last week in overtime.
Watch tonight’s game live at 8:15 p.m. on Channel 9.
