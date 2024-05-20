Monday: Warm with showers and storms possible

ORLANDO, Fla. — A warm Monday could bring about an isolated shower or storm.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said there’s a 30% of rain across the Channel 9 viewing area during both the morning and afternoon.

The high will climb to around 89 degrees.

Monday forecast WFTV (WFTV staff)

The chance for isolated showers and storms will continue as we move through the week, but Shields said we’ll finish with more heat.

Late week and weekend temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-90s.

Monday forecast WFTV (WFTV staff)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group