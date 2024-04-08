Monday: Warm with some cloud cover over Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is looking at a nice weather pattern over the next few days, Meteorologist Brian Shields said.

Look for a high on Monday of 81 degrees, with partly cloudy conditions.

Shields said the Channel 9 viewing area will experience a partial eclipse on Monday afternoon.

Temps will dip down into the low 60s overnight.

Then a warm up begins over the next couple of days.

Temps in Central Florida will climb to near 90 degrees on Wednesday.

Come Thursday, we’ll see the next front move in, bringing some showers and storms, Shields said.

As that front moves out, it will set the stage for another awesome weekend.

Have a great Monday and if you’re planning on viewing the solar eclipse, be sure to do so safely!

