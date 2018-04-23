0 Monday: Wet commute across Central Florida

The week started off wet across Central Florida, and showers and thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon as a cold front approaches the area.

Related Headlines Widespread rain and storms on the way

The clouds are keeping the temperatures between the upper 70s and mid-80s during the early afternoon, with cooler air along the coast. Humidity is high, with the winds mainly from the southwest, making conditions feel warm and really muggy.

Download: Track the storms on the WFTV weather app

There is a deep layer of moisture along the entire peninsula, which will continue to provide instability that will trigger more showers and storms through the afternoon and into the early evening.

The winds will keep the heaviest thunderstorms confined to the coastal regions. Rainfall could reach 2.5 inches in the Volusia/Brevard areas. Inland cities could receive between a quarter to three-quarters of an inch through the evening.

Showers and storms will gradually wind down after sunset. Much drier air will begin to filter in across Central Florida starting mid-morning Tuesday and the skies will also gradually clear out.

Make sure to stay weather aware. Remember that lightning can strike 10 miles away from the base of a thunderstorm. If you hear thunder you are close enough to get struck by lightning. Stay indoors away from doors and windows.

Live: Doppler 9 HD Radar

AFTER THE COLD FRONT

Although the cold front will not bring a significant decrease in temperatures, it will feel nice through the entire workweek. High temperatures between 82-84 degrees and lows in the low-60s, just slightly below-average for this time of the year.

It'll be turning wetter when the kids get out of school... pic.twitter.com/P4QnhP200X — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) April 23, 2018

Be mindful of the lightning today! pic.twitter.com/yORG1NiLM8 — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) April 23, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.