‘More employees' among topics to be tackled at 9th Circuit State of Courts address

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - There is a push for change in the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, which serves Orange and Osceola counties.
Chief Judge Frederick Lauten said there are several issues within the Ninth Judicial Circuit he wants to fix.
"Our biggest issue and challenge is this workforce challenge," Lauten said.
The need for more employees is just one of the topics Lauten will tackle during Thursday’s State of the Courts address, hosted by the Orange County Bar Association.
"I'd like to increase the diversity of our jury pool, so that minorities are sitting on juries, making decisions, and that's an area where we are focusing on," Lauten said.
Lauten said he also plans to focus on the disparities between economic classes in the court system.
"There's an argument that monetary bond discriminates against those that are poor and in favor of people who are wealthy, so we are working on that as well," Lauten said.
There are 65 judges serving the Ninth Circuit, according to its website.
The meeting at the Embassy Suites in Orange County begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.
