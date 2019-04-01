  • More than 100 beachgoers rescued from rough surf off Florida's Atlantic coast

    By: Associated Press , WFTV Digital Team

    Updated:

    FLORIDA - Lifeguards rescued more than 100 people from rough surf along a stretch of beaches on Florida's Atlantic coast.

     

    Volusia County Ocean Rescue Capt. Mike Berard said that lifeguards rescued 48 people on Saturday and at least 55 on Sunday. Those rescued included a 7-year-old girl washed out into the water by strong rip currents.

     

    Berard said the girl and another child in nearby New Smyrna Beach were taken to hospitals as a precaution.

    Berard said the rip currents were "pretty bad" over the weekend as spring break crowds flocked to the beaches.

     

    In Brevard County, several people were caught in strong rip currents Saturday afternoon. The Indialantic Police Department said a 60-year-old man, visiting from Michigan, was pulled out of the water.

     

    Firefighters performed CPR on the man before taking him to Holmes Regional Medical Center, but he did not survive.

     

    Six other people, including the victim's teenage granddaughter, were also rescued from the rip currents, firefighters said.

     

