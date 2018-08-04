More than 100 protest state pot policy in Lake Eola park

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than a hundred people turned out at Lake Eola park to voice their disapproval of politicians they say have obstructed access to medical marijuana Saturday afternoon.
About 150 people—representing a wide spectrum of voters—gathered at the park to say they believe Gov. Rick Scott and others are going against the will of the voters in blocking the road toward access to medical marijuana.
The crowd was smaller than the expected 2,000 or so who said they would show up, but still signs for support for pot, and opposition to Rick Scott, still waved along with the American flag in the park today.
The protestors were joined by nationally known Republican strategist Roger Stone.
“Look, the people of Florida have spoken. We approved medicinal marijuana in a statewide constitutional amendment. The legislature says you can't smoke it - which is absurd because not everybody can afford the vape device or the more expensive oral cannabis products,” said Stone.
The rally lasted two-and-a-half hours.
WFTV’s Steve Barrett reached out to Scott’s office but did not receive an immediate response.
