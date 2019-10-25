More than 20 cars broken into outside Orange County businesses

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Thieves targeted more than 20 cars at several businesses in Orange County before sunrise Friday.
Deputies said between 10 p.m. and 1:40 a.m., unknown assailants burglarized employee's vehicles at four different businesses near Orange Blossom Trail and Sand Lake Road.
Deputies said in total 22 cars were broken into in the area, including three at Inktel Contact, 10 at Home Depot, six at Pepsi and three at Fresh Pointe.
It's the latest in a rash of vehicle burglaries in Orange County this week.
Channel 9 is reaching out to Orange County deputies to find out whether they believe the break-ins are related.
