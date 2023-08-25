Police: More victims come forward after man accused of raping 2 women at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said more victims have come forward since they arrested a man accused of raping two women.

Investigators said Vincent Laing Jr. attacked two of the victims at knife-point a couple of months apart at Metrowest Apartments.

The victims told officers he would bring them into vacant apartments at knifepoint where they told investigators they feared for their lives.

“That’s scary to think just within your own home that something like that could happen to you. It’s very tragic,” said MaKayla Reed, who lives in the complex.

Read: Man accused of attacking people at knife-point twice at same Orlando complex denied bond

Reed said she’s felt safe at the complex, until she heard about these cases.

“It definitely puts me on edge. Because I’ve already been approached by like strangers and stuff, just walking,” she said.

A judge decided to hold Laing without bond last week. He entered a written plea of not guilty.

Read: Man arrested for sexually assaulting victim at knifepoint, more victims possible

Police are still investigating how he knew where exactly to take the women since he didn’t live at the complex.

Since the arrest went public, Orlando police said more people have come forward saying he did the same thing to them. But officers aren’t giving any details on when, how many, nor how these additional attacks were planned.

The special victims units said he did have a target group, but also won’t say what that was.

“I don’t want to disclose that information at this time,” said Kelly Jockin, with OPD’s Special Victims Unit. “But I think it’s important to know that it does not matter how you came in contact with the suspect. People come in contact with individuals, by all means, you know, through internet, etc. All those are important.”

The complex provided the following statement regarding the attacks:

“There appears to be no connection between the property and the detained suspect (not a former/current resident, employee, vendor).

Our community is obviously deeply saddened by this incident, and we are working closely with authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.”

Read:





Read:





Read:





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group