More warmth and dry conditions to come this week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’re kicking off the work week with lovely warmth and dry conditions, we can look forward to more of this pleasant weather on Tuesday.

Tonight, there will be a few clouds across the area, bringing mild conditions. The morning low will be in the mid-60s.

Monday evening Weather Report PM Weather Update for Central Florida (David Heckard/WFTV)

A blend of sun and clouds is again expected for Tuesday, with more warmth. Dry weather will continue, with highs in the low 90s.

A touch more moisture will move in on Wednesday, which could spark a stray shower west of Orlando.

However, the vast majority of the area will stay dry, with temperatures in the low 90s.

Our stagnant weather pattern will continue late in the week. We will see more sunshine on Thursday and Friday, and more dry weather is expected.

Highs for both days will be in the upper 80s.

The weekend will feature a blend of sun and clouds, with a slightly better chance for showers on Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s.

There is some long-range guidance that rain chances may increase further heading into next week.

