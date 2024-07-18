Morning heat to fuel afternoon storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and steamy on Thursday.

Our area will see highs in the mid-90s Thursday afternoon.

The heat index, or feels-like temperature, will be around 100 to 104 degrees.

In addition to the heat, storm chances will be picking up.

Central Florida will have a 50% chance of seeing rain and storms in the afternoon and evening.

The chance of rain will be elevated throughout the week and the weekend.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring the tropics that are thankfully quiet.

