Morning heat to fuel afternoon thunderstorms Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be very hot on Thursday, with a better chance of seeing rain and storms.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 97 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

Our area will also have a 50% chance of seeing rain and storms in the afternoon.

Some of the storms could be strong.

We will also have a chance to see rain and storm activity on Friday.

The hot weather pattern will stick around for the rest of the week, with highs in the mid-to upper-90s.

Our weekend is looking to be sunny and very hot, with highs near 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Thankfully, our tropics remain quiet, but there are several tropical waves being tracked by the National Hurricane Center.

