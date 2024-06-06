Local

Morning heat to fuel afternoon thunderstorms Thursday in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be very hot on Thursday, with a better chance of seeing rain and storms.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 97 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

Our area will also have a 50% chance of seeing rain and storms in the afternoon.

Read: Disney, oversight district agree to 5th major park, 2 minor parks, 14,000 more hotel rooms, more

Some of the storms could be strong.

We will also have a chance to see rain and storm activity on Friday.

Read: Popular West Coast food chain to expand to Florida, including Orlando

The hot weather pattern will stick around for the rest of the week, with highs in the mid-to upper-90s.

Our weekend is looking to be sunny and very hot, with highs near 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Read: Rock the Country: Ocala country music festival headlined by Kid Rock, Jason Aldean

Thankfully, our tropics remain quiet, but there are several tropical waves being tracked by the National Hurricane Center.

Image 1 of 26

From Alberto to William, what will the 2024 hurricane names be?

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read