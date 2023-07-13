Morning heat to fuel afternoon thunderstorms Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The temperature and storm chances are going up Thursday in Central Florida.

Our area will see another hot day with daytime highs reaching the low to mid-90s.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 93 degrees in the afternoon.

The heat index, or feels-like temperature, will climb over 100 degrees.

Some in Central Florida could see a heat index of around 104 degrees.

All of the heating will fuel afternoon thunderstorm activity.

Our area will have a 60% chance of seeing rain and storms Thursday.

Areas west of I-95 will see the best chance for these showers and storms.

Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring a low-pressure system near Bermuda that has a 60% of tropical development over the next few days.

Thankfully, even if it develops, the system is not forecast to impact Florida or the U.S. Click here to read about that.

