Most of Central Florida under heat advisory Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is bracing for intense heat on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s, and heat index values will peak between 104 and 109 degrees.

Due to the sweltering conditions, a heat advisory has been issued for most of Central Florida, excluding Sumter and Polk counties.

The forecast indicates that tomorrow will be equally hot, with highs again in the mid-90s and heat index values remaining well into the 100s.

While many areas will stay dry, there is a 30% chance of sea breeze showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening.

