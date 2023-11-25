Mostly dry and cloudy Saturday before the next big cool front

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mild today, with highs in the 70s.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Orlando will see 75 degrees today.

Outside of a few sprinkles, we’ll be pretty dry through the day.

On Sunday, we’ll have a better chance for scattered showers as our next front approaches.

And it will be a big front.

Temperatures will cool significantly.

Mornings will dip into the 40s for most Central Florida communities by the middle of the week.

