Mostly dry, slightly warm temps for Christmas weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a pretty mild day, partly cloudy, with highs in the mid-70s.
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said we will have a dry forecast outside of a few brief coastal showers.
We’ll have a few more clouds for our Christmas Eve forecast.
Temperatures will remain mild.
Rain chances bump up on Christmas Day and remain high through Thursday.
