Mostly sunny and dry Friday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is set to enjoy a mostly sunny and warm day today, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s and low 90s.

While most of the region will remain dry, limited showers are expected in Brevard County.

The weather will continue to be mostly sunny and breezy, providing a pleasant day for outdoor activities.

Rain chances are expected to remain low on Saturday, allowing for another day of favorable weather conditions across Central Florida.

However, starting Sunday, rain chances will begin to increase, potentially affecting plans for the upcoming week.

Enjoy the drier days while they last because rain chances are expected to rise next week.

