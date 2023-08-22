Mostly sunny and hot Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is going to be hot and mostly dry Tuesday.

Our area will see lots of sun and highs in the lower 90s.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 93 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Central Florida is forecast to have a 20% chance of seeing a passing shower.

Our area will be partly cloudy and warm through the rest of the week.

Rain and storm chances should start picking up next week.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also continuing to monitor the tropics.

Tropical Storm Franklin is forecast to bring heavy storm impacts to Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

Channel 9 is monitoring a few other tropical disturbances in the Atlantic, but thankfully none of the systems are forecast to impact Florida.

