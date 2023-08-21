Mostly sunny and warm week ahead in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida has a nice and warm week ahead.

Rain and storm chances are forecast to stay low until the weekend.

Our area will be partly sunny and warm Monday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 93 degrees Monday afternoon.

We will also have a 20% chance of seeing a passing shower on Monday.

We will see a very limited chance for seeing rain over the next several days.

Tropical Storm Gert recently formed in the Atlantic and joins Tropical Storm Franklin and Tropical Storm Emily.

Thankfully, though the tropics are very active, none of the tropical storms are expected to impact Florida.

