Mother believes man accused of sexually abusing children may have abused her son

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A mother is looking for answers after she believes her son was victimized by a man who has been accused of sexually battering two children under the age of 12.
Palm Bay police previously said 26-year-old Jamal Davis admitted to performing sex acts on children and recording them.
His most recent charges came after a woman showed up to the Cocoa Police Department after she received a message on Facebook saying that Davis had molested her son.
Investigators later spoke to her child, who described Davis performing a sex act.
The child was also able to relay to police that nude pictures were taken, as they allegedly were in the Palm Bay case.
"It looks like it's a pattern (that) he will develop a relationship with a woman who has a child in the cases that we're aware of," said Yvonne Martinez, of the Cocoa Police Department. "We have concerns that he is a pedophile predator."
Martinez urged anyone who had any concerns or may have come in contact with Davis to come forward with any information.
