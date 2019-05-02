Mother facing charges after threatening violence against Ocala school for child's suspension

OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala mother is facing charges after police said she threatened to bring violence to the campus of an elementary school.
Police said 28-year-old Melissa Giddens is facing a serious charge for allegedly threatening to shoot up College Park Elementary School.
Investigators believe Giddens was upset her child was suspended for three days after a fight on the school bus.
Officials said when she found out about the suspension, she called the school and went off in a voicemail message.
School officials traced the call back to Giddens, and she was later arrested.
The school district sent out a message to parents following the arrest:
Ocala police officers arrested a parent who called College Park Elementary and threatened to bring violence to campus. School leaders recognized the callers voice and alerted Ocala Police, who investigated the matter and made the arrest.
