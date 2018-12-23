  • Mother loses kids' Christmas presents after Leesburg home catches fire

    By: Deanna Allbrittin

    LEESBURG, Fla. - A Leesburg family is looking for a new place to live after a fire destroyed their house Saturday afternoon. 

    The home was on Beecher Street, a block away from Carver Middle School. 

    Alicia Hill, who lived in the home, is heartbroken, but she feels fortunate she and her four kids only lost things and not their lives. 

    Hill said every room in the house was damaged. 

    On top of losing nearly all their belongings, Hill said she also lost her children’s Christmas presents. 
     

     

