Mother says man accused of threatening Brevard County sheriff made error in judgement

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Jacob Devan, a 20-year-old from Virginia, is accused of making a death threat against Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey on Facebook.

Devan’s mother drove her son to Florida to turn himself in this week. She said her son made an error in judgment, but insists that his threats did not hold any weight.

She said she understands the severity of his words and said Devan went to Brevard County to take responsibility for his actions.

Investigators believe Devan was upset about statements Ivey made during a recent press conference.

Devan has pleaded not guilty to charges of written/electronic threatening to kill or harm someone and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

