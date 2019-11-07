Mother who overdosed on heroin along I-4 released from hospital, ordered pretrial supervision

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The mother who passed out after overdosing on heroin while driving on I-4 has been released from a hospital and ordered to pretrial supervision.
Officials said the pretrial supervision order includes no contact with her three children, who were in the van when Tiffany Smith, 28, overdosed on heroin and lost consciousness in the family's minivan along I-4.
Related Headlines
The order also includes no alcohol or drugs without a prescription and random drug testing, according to officials.
Read: 'My mom won't wake up': 12-year-old calls 911 after mom overdoses on I-4, deputies say
On Oct. 31, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Smith's 12-year-old daughter called 911 after her mother passed out in their minivan in Volusia County.
Deputies said the girl's 7-year-old and 1-year-old brothers and two dogs were also in the van.
Paramedics gave Smith a dose of Narcan and deputies spoke with her when she regained consciousness.
According to deputies, Smith told them she had been taking her children to South Carolina when she started to have back pain and took heroin for relief.
Smith's children were not injured and were placed with their grandmother. Volusia County Animal Control took the dogs.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}